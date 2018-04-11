AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE:APFH) and WhiteWave Foods (WWAV) Head-To-Head Review

AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE: APFH) and WhiteWave Foods (NYSE:WWAV) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

AdvancePierre Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. WhiteWave Foods does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of WhiteWave Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of WhiteWave Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AdvancePierre Foods and WhiteWave Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvancePierre Foods 0 2 0 0 2.00 WhiteWave Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdvancePierre Foods currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given AdvancePierre Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AdvancePierre Foods is more favorable than WhiteWave Foods.

Profitability

This table compares AdvancePierre Foods and WhiteWave Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvancePierre Foods 7.00% N/A 8.96% WhiteWave Foods 6.21% 17.51% 5.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdvancePierre Foods and WhiteWave Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvancePierre Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteWave Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AdvancePierre Foods beats WhiteWave Foods on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvancePierre Foods

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. is a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches, sandwich components and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through four segments. The Foodservice segment’s portfolio of products includes breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Philly steaks, fully cooked hamburger-patties, country-fried steak, stuffed entrees and chicken tenders. The Retail segment sells both branded and private label ready-to-eat sandwiches, such as grilled chicken sandwiches and stuffed pockets; sandwich components, such as chicken patties, and other entrees and snacks, such as stuffed chicken breasts. The Convenience segment sells customized ready-to-eat sandwiches, such as breakfast sandwiches and burgers; sandwich components, such as chicken patties, and other entrees and snacks, such as cinnamon dough bites. The Industrial segment supplies other food producers, such as packaged food companies under short-term co-manufacturing agreements.

About WhiteWave Foods

The WhiteWave Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, dairy products and organic produce. It operates through two segments: Americas Foods & Beverages and Europe Foods & Beverages. The Americas Foods & Beverages segment includes plant-based foods and beverages, including its Silk and So Delicious branded beverages, such as soymilk, almondmilk, coconutmilk and cashewmilk, ice cream and frozen products, and plant-based yogurts, and Vega plant-based products. The Europe Foods & Beverages segment includes plant-based foods and beverages, such as its Alpro and Provamel brand beverages using soy, almond, coconut, hazelnut, rice and oat and other plant-based ingredients, and plant-based alternatives to yogurt, culinary creams, desserts and margarine. It sells products primarily in North America, Europe and through a joint venture in China.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvancePierre Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvancePierre Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.