Convergys (CVG) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Convergys (NYSE: CVG) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Convergys to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Convergys and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convergys 0 4 0 0 2.00 Convergys Competitors 242 1330 1924 41 2.50

Convergys currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Convergys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Convergys is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Convergys pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Convergys pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Convergys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Convergys is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Convergys has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Convergys’ peers have a beta of -36.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,776% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Convergys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Convergys and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Convergys $2.79 billion $121.40 million 12.28 Convergys Competitors $1.55 billion $74.13 million 21.58

Convergys has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Convergys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Convergys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convergys 4.35% 13.71% 7.78% Convergys Competitors -3.00% -4.33% 0.78%

Summary

Convergys beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions. It also provides analytics and consulting, and software solutions, such as enterprise feedback management, integrated customer experience analytics, post-contact surveys, relational loyalty research, customer segmentation and profiling, call elimination analysis, analysis of customer effort, digital channel optimization, and integrated contact center analytics solutions, as well as voice of customer software. The company operates through 140 contact centers. Convergys Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

