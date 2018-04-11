Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $444.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.90 million. Copart posted sales of $373.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $444.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens set a $54.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 68,004 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $2,950,013.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $78,758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,507 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,165,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Copart by 876.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 751,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 674,828 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $11,840.99, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Copart has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

