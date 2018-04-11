CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

CLGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on CoreLogic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on CoreLogic and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CoreLogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,086. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3,642.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CoreLogic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $63,618.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus RG lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 98.4% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

