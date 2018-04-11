Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $2.57 Million Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOV opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,061.52, a P/E ratio of -90.67, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.80. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

