Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Lowers Stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,828 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.08% of Extended Stay America worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,246,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,679,000 after buying an additional 327,298 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 140,088 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,713,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,554,000 after buying an additional 253,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,772.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Extended Stay America Inc has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.28.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.75 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extended Stay America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

