Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 2,778 Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 625.7% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 1,485,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,232. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,732.30, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 5,908 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $219,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $885,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

