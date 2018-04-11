Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 93,828 Shares of Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,828 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $138,738.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $40,702,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,588.74, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Taylor Morrison had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Taylor Morrison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo upgraded Taylor Morrison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS upgraded Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-sells-93828-shares-of-taylor-morrison-tmhc-updated.html.

Taylor Morrison Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.