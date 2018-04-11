Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Holdings Reduced by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $314,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 3,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,600 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,016.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,134.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,400 shares of company stock worth $138,944. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 853,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,700.22, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.68. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.44 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc-shares-sold-by-eii-capital-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.