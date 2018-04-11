Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 164,020 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,637,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 814.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,372 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,807,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,125 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,607,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,252,000 after purchasing an additional 860,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,375,000 after purchasing an additional 604,417 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 3,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,400 shares of company stock worth $138,944. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2,700.22, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.43). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

