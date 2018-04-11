Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,713.39, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.68. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.44 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $42,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,400 shares of company stock worth $138,944. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-28-on-april-16th-updated-updated.html.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.