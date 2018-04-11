Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,304 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of CorVel worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in CorVel by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRVL stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.68. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

