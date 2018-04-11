CorVel (CRVL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media stories about CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CorVel earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4254646891221 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of CRVL opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. CorVel has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $954.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

