Teachers Advisors LLC Has $38.50 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799,964 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Cousins Properties worth $38,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 522,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 2,726,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,561.51, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Several analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

