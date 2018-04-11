Covanta Holding Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Covanta has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Covanta has a dividend payout ratio of -384.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 833.3%.

NYSE CVA opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,873.19, a P/E ratio of -38.92, a PEG ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. UBS started coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

