Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $103,569.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covesting has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00008577 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00785037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. “

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.