Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.71 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $39,506.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007593 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00865196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003015 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014379 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00178271 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

