Covestro (1COV) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective by research analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($113.58) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.35 ($114.02).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €81.36 ($100.44) on Monday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €61.95 ($76.48) and a fifty-two week high of €96.32 ($118.91).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

