Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Dow Chemical (DWDP)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,269,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,116,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dow Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Dow Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $148,382.05, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

