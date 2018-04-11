Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report $715.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $715.40 million and the lowest is $714.90 million. Cracker Barrel reported sales of $700.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel will report full-year sales of $715.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.26 million. Cracker Barrel had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.13.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.73. 173,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,685.51, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cracker Barrel has a 1-year low of $141.75 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Cracker Barrel’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

