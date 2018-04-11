Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on May 7th

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 7th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Cracker Barrel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cracker Barrel has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3,903.23, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Cracker Barrel has a twelve month low of $141.75 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.31. Cracker Barrel had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Cracker Barrel Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

