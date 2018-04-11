Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

In related news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $60,669.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 157,711 shares of company stock valued at $507,655.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

