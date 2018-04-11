Credit Suisse Group Increases Forterra (FORT) Price Target to GBX 378

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 366 ($5.17) to GBX 378 ($5.34) in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s current price.

FORT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.13 ($4.92).

LON:FORT opened at GBX 291 ($4.11) on Friday. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.75 ($4.35).

About Forterra

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

