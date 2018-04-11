Credo (CRYPTO:CREDO) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Credo has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $905.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credo token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Credo

Credo’s launch date was May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

