Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to “Hold”

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

CREE traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 910,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,240. The company has a market cap of $4,096.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.79 and a beta of 0.62. Cree has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $367.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.62 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Cree’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cree by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

