News articles about Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5188529883357 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cresud-s-a-c-i-f-y-a-cresy-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-09.html.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.