Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Purchases $10,070.55 in Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 1,035 shares of Crimson Wine Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,070.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS CWGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

