Critical Analysis: Alphabet (GOOG) & Its Rivals

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alphabet to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet’s peers have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 1 6 32 0 2.79 Alphabet Competitors 506 1899 4618 227 2.63

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $1,085.93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Alphabet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $110.86 billion $12.66 billion 32.19 Alphabet Competitors $6.96 billion $964.57 million 38.76

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 11.42% 14.94% 12.20% Alphabet Competitors -16.11% -46.83% -1.83%

Summary

Alphabet beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

