Critical Analysis: Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) & Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) and Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Anheuser-Busch InBev has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsingtao Brewery has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and Tsingtao Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev 14.17% 19.47% 6.40% Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev and Tsingtao Brewery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev $56.44 billion 3.19 $8.00 billion $4.04 26.30 Tsingtao Brewery $3.93 billion 0.93 $123.40 million N/A N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev has higher revenue and earnings than Tsingtao Brewery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev pays an annual dividend of $3.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tsingtao Brewery pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Anheuser-Busch InBev has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Anheuser-Busch InBev is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev and Tsingtao Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev 1 1 8 0 2.70 Tsingtao Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev currently has a consensus price target of $128.21, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev is more favorable than Tsingtao Brewery.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev beats Tsingtao Brewery on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer brand name. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited also distributes beer to approximately 94 countries and regions worldwide. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

