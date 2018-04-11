Kopin (KOPN) vs. Spectris (SEPJY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Spectris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $27.84 million 8.63 -$25.24 million N/A N/A Spectris $1.83 billion 2.46 $13.95 million $0.86 21.91

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

Risk and Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kopin and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -94.88% -35.39% -29.58% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kopin does not pay a dividend. Spectris pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Spectris beats Kopin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd. and e-MDT America (eMDT). Products, which include its components are augmented reality consumer wearable devices for sports and fitness and virtual reality consumer products for recreational and sport drones; military devices, such as thermal weapon sights and fighter pilot helmets, and industrial and public safety devices, such as fire fighter thermal camera enabled masks. Its reflective display products are also configured as spatial light modulators and are used in industrial equipment for three dimensional (3D) Automated Optical Inspection. It sells displays individually or in combination with its other components assembled in a unit.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and on-line controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, track, and trace during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is based in Egham, the United Kingdom.

