Critical Analysis: Tennant (TNC) vs. Fresh Healthy Vending (VEND)

Tennant (NYSE: TNC) and Fresh Healthy Vending (OTCMKTS:VEND) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tennant and Fresh Healthy Vending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fresh Healthy Vending 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Tennant and Fresh Healthy Vending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant -0.62% 9.68% 3.24% Fresh Healthy Vending -861.36% N/A -72.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tennant and Fresh Healthy Vending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant $1.00 billion 1.22 -$6.19 million $1.54 44.32 Fresh Healthy Vending $4.27 million 24.59 -$11.26 million N/A N/A

Tennant has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Healthy Vending.

Risk & Volatility

Tennant has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Healthy Vending has a beta of -8.15, meaning that its stock price is 915% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tennant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fresh Healthy Vending does not pay a dividend. Tennant pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tennant has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Tennant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fresh Healthy Vending shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Tennant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Fresh Healthy Vending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tennant beats Fresh Healthy Vending on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. The company also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, Superior Anodes, Waterstar, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Fresh Healthy Vending

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., a franchise development company, operates vending machines and micro markets in North America, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. The company and its franchisees operate approximately 3,000 vending machines and micro markets that provide natural and organic food and beverage products. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016. Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

