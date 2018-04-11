Critical Comparison: Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) and Its Peers

Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica 0 2 0 0 2.00 Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica Competitors 164 1263 1691 90 2.53

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica $26.84 billion $1.79 billion 33.13 Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica Competitors $65.63 billion $1.74 billion 21.96

Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica. Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica 7.10% 22.23% 11.76% Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica Competitors 3.76% 15.00% 6.64%

Dividends

Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica competitors beat Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Walmart de M�xico y Centroam�rica Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,820 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 270 Walmart hypermarkets, 94 Superama supermarkets, 162 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores, and 10 Medimart pharmacies. The company also operates 522 Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; 94 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; 133 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and 29 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

