Minerals Technologies (MTX) vs. Rockwood (ROC) Critical Review

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) and Rockwood (NYSE:ROC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minerals Technologies and Rockwood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rockwood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Rockwood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 11.64% 13.89% 5.55% Rockwood N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Rockwood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.68 billion 1.45 $195.10 million $4.59 14.95 Rockwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwood.

Dividends

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Rockwood does not pay a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Rockwood on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. It company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Rockwood

Rockwood Holdings, Inc. (Rockwood) is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals and advanced materials used for industrial and commercial purposes. Rockwood is focused on surface treatment and lithium chemicals, advanced ceramics, titanium dioxide pigments, iron-oxide pigments, timber-treatment chemicals and clay-based additives. Its products consist primarily of inorganic chemicals and solutions and engineered materials. As of December 31, 2012, it manufactured its products in 80 facilities in more than twenty countries and sold its products and services to more than 60,000 customers. The Company operates in five segments: Lithium, Surface Treatment, Performance Additives and Advanced Ceramics. In September 2014, the Company sold its Titanium Dioxide Pigments and four other non-strategic businesses to Huntsman Corp.

