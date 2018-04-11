Critical Comparison: Stifel (SF) & Its Rivals

Stifel (NYSE: SF) is one of 31 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stifel to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Stifel pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Stifel pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Stifel has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel’s competitors have a beta of 8.84, indicating that their average stock price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Stifel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Stifel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stifel and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel $2.93 billion $182.87 million 14.55 Stifel Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 24.13

Stifel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stifel. Stifel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stifel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel 0 1 4 0 2.80 Stifel Competitors 320 1370 1437 67 2.39

Stifel currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential downside of 0.59%. Given Stifel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stifel is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel 6.25% 12.04% 1.62% Stifel Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Summary

Stifel competitors beat Stifel on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Stifel Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses. The Institutional Group segment includes research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment includes interest income from stock borrow activities and interest income. Its principal activities are private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading, research and municipal finance; investment banking services, and retail and commercial banking, including personal and commercial lending programs.

