Critical Comparison: Ternium (TX) & Its Rivals

Ternium (NYSE: TX) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ternium to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ternium pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ternium is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ternium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $9.70 billion $886.21 million 7.84 Ternium Competitors $12.33 billion $652.37 million 16.07

Ternium’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ternium. Ternium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 9.28% 15.65% 8.50% Ternium Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Volatility and Risk

Ternium has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Ternium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ternium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ternium Competitors 306 902 1076 52 2.37

Ternium currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Ternium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ternium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ternium beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ternium

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

