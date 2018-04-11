Critical Contrast: CNX Resources (CNX) & Contura Energy (CNTE)

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) and Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CNX Resources and Contura Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 0 3 9 0 2.75 Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.11%. Contura Energy has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given CNX Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Contura Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Contura Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.46 billion 2.42 $380.74 million ($0.16) -98.50 Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.43 $154.52 million $9.58 6.89

CNX Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend. CNX Resources pays out -81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 14.03% 1.36% 0.64% Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51%

Summary

CNX Resources beats Contura Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp., formerly CONSOL Energy Inc., is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers. Its E&P division focuses on Appalachian area natural gas and liquids activities, including production, gathering, processing and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Other Gas segment is primarily related to shallow oil and gas production and the Chattanooga Shale in Tennessee. The principal activities of the PA Mining Operations division are mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators. The Other division includes business activities, such as coal terminal operations and water operations.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

