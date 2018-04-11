Critical Contrast: Conduent (CNDT) & Its Competitors

Conduent (NYSE: CNDT) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Conduent to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent 3.01% 5.53% 2.44% Conduent Competitors 5.39% -51.24% 2.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conduent and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $6.02 billion $181.00 million 22.35 Conduent Competitors $2.38 billion $315.40 million 13.89

Conduent has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Conduent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent’s peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conduent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 3 5 0 2.63 Conduent Competitors 700 3556 6943 273 2.59

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Conduent beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare). The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies and government agencies. The Public Sector segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to the United States federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Government Health Enterprise (HE) Medicaid Platform for all current state clients and Student Loan businesses are included in Other.

