Critical Review: Qunar Cayman Islands (QUNR) and Rightside Group (NAME)

Qunar Cayman Islands (NASDAQ: QUNR) and Rightside Group (NASDAQ:NAME) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qunar Cayman Islands and Rightside Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qunar Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rightside Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Qunar Cayman Islands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Rightside Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Rightside Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qunar Cayman Islands and Rightside Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qunar Cayman Islands -67.87% -291.65% -30.15% Rightside Group -39.04% -15.14% -8.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qunar Cayman Islands and Rightside Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qunar Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 N/A Rightside Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rightside Group has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Rightside Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rightside Group is more favorable than Qunar Cayman Islands.

Summary

Rightside Group beats Qunar Cayman Islands on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qunar Cayman Islands Company Profile

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited (Qunar) is engaged in offering mobile and online commerce platform for travel in China. The Company offers a range of travel products, including flights, hotels, vacations packages, attraction tickets and other travel related offerings. The Company offers Qunar Travel, which is a mobile application that enables its users to search for and purchase travel products. The Company’s software as a service (SaaS) system provides an online presence for over 360,000 travel service providers. Its search engine provides real-time travel products information directly sourced from travel service providers and through its SaaS platform. The Company’s main lines of business include flight tickets, hotels, vacation packages and attraction tickets. It offers display advertising, train tickets, car services, tour guides and other services. Its system provides instant confirmation of booking, rescheduling and cancellation for its flight ticket transactions.

Rightside Group Company Profile

Rightside Group, Ltd. is a provider of domain name services that enable businesses and consumers to find, establish and maintain their digital address. The Company is a registrar, offering domain name registration and other related services to resellers and domain name registrants. It provides infrastructure services through its eNom brand. It has over 16.5 million domain names under management. It has a portfolio of over 40 generic Top Level Domains (gTLDs) acquired through Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN)’s expansion of new gTLDs. It has launched all of its gTLDs, including .NEWS, .LIVE, and .FAMILY, into general availability in the marketplace. Its registry services business builds a distribution network of over 125 ICANN accredited registrars, including GoDaddy, eNom and Name.com, as well as other complementary distribution partners, such as Website builders and e-mail service providers, that offer its gTLD domain names to businesses and consumers.

