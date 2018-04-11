Contrasting Rowan Companies (RDC) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) and Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and Rowan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 1 8 0 2.89 Rowan Companies 2 10 5 0 2.18

Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus target price of $29.29, suggesting a potential upside of 52.05%. Rowan Companies has a consensus target price of $14.21, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Rowan Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Rowan Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.53 $168.50 million $0.88 21.89 Rowan Companies $1.28 billion 1.37 $72.70 million ($0.64) -21.67

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rowan Companies. Rowan Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Oilfield Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Rowan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A Rowan Companies 5.67% -1.52% -0.96%

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Rowan Companies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It has 19 active fleets. The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The company operates in the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, and Trinidad. Rowan Companies plc was founded in 1923 and is based in Houston, Texas.

