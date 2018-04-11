Critical Analysis: Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY) & DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS: HSNGY) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and DBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $7.01 billion 6.54 $2.57 billion $1.07 22.43 DBS Group $11.10 billion 4.95 $3.17 billion $4.88 17.66

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Seng Bank. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hang Seng Bank pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS Group pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hang Seng Bank and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A DBS Group 28.54% 9.10% 0.89%

Summary

DBS Group beats Hang Seng Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as engages in the compilation and dissemination of the Hang Seng share index. As of March 12, 2018, it operated 270 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides various commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products, such as short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. This segment serves institutional clients comprising bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium-sized businesses. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading across a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

