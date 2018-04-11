Eastern Virginia Bankshares (NASDAQ:EVBS) and First Community Financial Partners (FCFP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eastern Virginia Bankshares (NASDAQ: EVBS) and First Community Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FCFP) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Eastern Virginia Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of First Community Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Eastern Virginia Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of First Community Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Virginia Bankshares and First Community Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Virginia Bankshares 13.18% 4.20% 0.50% First Community Financial Partners 29.40% 11.65% 1.05%

Dividends

Eastern Virginia Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Community Financial Partners does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eastern Virginia Bankshares and First Community Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Virginia Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Community Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Virginia Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Eastern Virginia Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eastern Virginia Bankshares is more favorable than First Community Financial Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastern Virginia Bankshares and First Community Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Virginia Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Community Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Community Financial Partners beats Eastern Virginia Bankshares on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Virginia Bankshares

Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiary, EVB (the Bank). EVB is a community bank focusing on small to medium-sized businesses and consumers in its coastal plain markets and the emerging suburbs outside of the Richmond, Tidewater, and southern Virginia areas. The Company provides general commercial financial services to customers located in the geographic areas of its retail branch network. It provides a range of personal and commercial banking services, including commercial, consumer and real estate loans. Its investment securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, and state and political subdivisions. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial deposit products and fee-based services. Its deposits include demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

About First Community Financial Partners

First Community Financial Partners, Inc. (First Community) is a bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary, First Community Financial Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service community bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers customers a range of loan, deposit, and other financial products and services. The Bank also offers customers a range of financial products and services that are related or ancillary to loans and deposits, including cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online banking transactions, automated teller machines and safe deposit boxes. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of non-residential real estate loans, which include owner occupied commercial real estate and investor commercial real estate, multi-family, construction and land development loans.

