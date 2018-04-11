Critical Review: Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) versus Civeo (CVEO)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 1 6 0 2.86 Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus price target of $42.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.36%. Civeo has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Civeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Risk and Volatility

Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 4.4, indicating that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 19.11% 57.35% 8.36% Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Civeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $1.71 billion 2.49 $327.00 million $1.97 21.80 Civeo $382.28 million 1.37 -$105.71 million N/A N/A

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Civeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Civeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had 46 resorts, representing 7,592 units, and approximately 265,000 Hilton Grand Vacations Club (the Club) members. Club members can exchange their Club points for stays at any resort or any property in the Hilton system of various brands across over 4,700 properties, as well as various vacation options, such as cruises and guided tours. VOI product allows customers to purchase a lifetime of vacations. The Company offers amenities, such as full kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, spas and kids’ clubs along with beach-front locations.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.