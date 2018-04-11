Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Hitachi (OTCMKTS: HTHIY) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hitachi to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hitachi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $81.81 billion $2.15 billion 16.40 Hitachi Competitors $19.92 billion $407.77 million 8.91

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Hitachi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hitachi has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 3.19% 7.15% 3.08% Hitachi Competitors 1.53% 6.01% 2.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hitachi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitachi Competitors 63 342 433 8 2.46

As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Hitachi’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hitachi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hitachi pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 22.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hitachi beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services worldwide. The company's Information & Telecommunication Systems segment offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services; and servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs. Its Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; and thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems, and transmission and distribution systems. The company's Electronic Systems & Equipment segment offers semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, medical electronics equipment, and power tools. Its Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery. The company's High Functional Materials & Components segment offers semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steels, magnetic materials and components, casting components and materials, and wires and cables. Its Automotive Systems segment provides engine management, electric power train, drive control, and car information systems. The company's Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment offers air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Its Others segment provides optical disk drives, property management, and others. The company's Financial Services segment offers leasing and loan guarantee services. Hitachi, Ltd. has collaboration with the University of Utah Health. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.