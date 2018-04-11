Critical Review: Masco (MAS) vs. Masonite International (DOOR)

Masco (NYSE: MAS) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Masco and Masonite International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $7.64 billion 1.67 $533.00 million $1.94 20.94 Masonite International $2.03 billion 0.84 $151.73 million $3.33 18.26

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than Masonite International. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Masco pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Masonite International does not pay a dividend. Masco pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Masco has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Masonite International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Masonite International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 6.97% 1,000.81% 11.44% Masonite International 7.46% 14.53% 6.36%

Risk & Volatility

Masco has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Masco and Masonite International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 0 6 12 0 2.67 Masonite International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Masco presently has a consensus target price of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.00%. Masonite International has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Masonite International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Masco.

Summary

Masco beats Masonite International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment offers its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. The company's Decorative Architectural Products segment provides architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, and window hardware; and functional hardware, glass shower doors, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, and shower accessories and doors. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, DELTA, and FRANKLIN BRASS brands. Its Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications under the KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, and QUALITY CABINETS brands. The company's Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; and vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors under the MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, and EVOLUTION. It offers its products through home center retailers, online retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa. The Company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Baillargeon, Birchwood Best and Lemieux. In February 2014, Masonite International Corporation completed the acquisition of Door-Stop International Limited.

