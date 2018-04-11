American Public Education (APEI) & MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) Critical Contrast

American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) and MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCBC has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Public Education and MCBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 0 0 2.00 MCBC 0 0 4 0 3.00

American Public Education currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.68%. MCBC has a consensus price target of $28.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. Given MCBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MCBC is more favorable than American Public Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of MCBC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MCBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and MCBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 7.06% 7.59% 6.43% MCBC 9.07% 149.34% 21.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and MCBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $299.25 million 2.31 $21.12 million $1.29 32.64 MCBC $228.63 million 2.04 $19.57 million $1.26 19.81

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than MCBC. MCBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MCBC beats American Public Education on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating. The Company distributes the MasterCraft product brand through its dealer network. The Company manufactures a range of Hydra-Sports recreational fishing boats. It also leases a parts warehouse in the United Kingdom to expedite service, primarily to dealers and customers in the European Union. Its MasterCraft-branded portfolio includes Star Series, XSeries and NXT boats. In addition, MCBC offers various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC and MCBC Hydra Boats, LLC.

