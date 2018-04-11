Comparing Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Next (NXGPY)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) and Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Next’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $5.29 billion 0.80 $259.54 million $3.61 13.89 Next $5.48 billion 1.80 $850.24 million $2.93 11.77

Next has higher revenue and earnings than Williams-Sonoma. Next is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Williams-Sonoma and Next, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 5 15 1 0 1.81 Next 0 0 0 0 N/A

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus target price of $50.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Next.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Next’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 4.90% 26.06% 12.15% Next N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Williams-Sonoma pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Next pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Williams-Sonoma pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Next pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Next on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. It also provides products designed for creating spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the PBteen brand; and mixed clean lines, natural materials, and handcrafted collections under West Elm brand. In addition, the company offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home décor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. It markets its products through e-commerce Websites, direct mail catalogs, and specialty retail stores. As of January 29, 2017, the company operated 629 stores comprising 583 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 26 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; and 1 store in the United Kingdom, as well as 66 franchised stores and/or e-commerce Websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Mexico. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

