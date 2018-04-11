Contrasting Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and Its Peers

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ: AMBC) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Surety insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ambac Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of shares of all “Surety insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of shares of all “Surety insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group -52.91% -9.12% -0.72% Ambac Financial Group Competitors -31.43% 5.54% 4.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $621.25 million -$328.71 million N/A Ambac Financial Group Competitors $1.35 billion $41.00 million 14.51

Ambac Financial Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambac Financial Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ambac Financial Group Competitors 37 218 423 15 2.60

Ambac Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.23%. As a group, “Surety insurance” companies have a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambac Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group competitors beat Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations. The Financial Services segment offers investment agreements, funding conduits, and interest rate swaps, principally to clients of the financial guarantee business. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

