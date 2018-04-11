Critical Survey: CareDx (CDNA) and The Competition

CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CareDx to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CareDx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 0 4 0 3.00 CareDx Competitors 109 454 529 17 2.41

CareDx currently has a consensus price target of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 16.29%. Given CareDx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareDx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

CareDx has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -114.79% -349.65% -22.88% CareDx Competitors -118.65% -181.74% -42.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareDx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $48.32 million -$55.46 million -11.19 CareDx Competitors $1.13 billion $76.65 million 211.35

CareDx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CareDx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of CareDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CareDx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareDx rivals beat CareDx on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. Its products under development for transplant monitoring include AlloSure, a development-stage transplant surveillance solution, which applies next generation sequencing to detect and quantitate genetic differences between donor-derived cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (dd-cfDNA) in the blood stream emanating from the donor heart. It offers the AlloMap Score Variability service, which provides complementary information to help personalize long-term care of heart transplant recipients.

