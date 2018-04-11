Critical Survey: Sempra Energy (SRE) vs. Vectren (VVC)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) and Vectren (NYSE:VVC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Vectren pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vectren pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sempra Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Vectren has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Sempra Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectren has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sempra Energy and Vectren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $11.21 billion 2.54 $257.00 million $5.42 20.55 Vectren $2.66 billion 2.02 $216.00 million $2.60 24.88

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vectren. Sempra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Sempra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vectren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sempra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vectren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra Energy and Vectren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 2.28% 8.86% 2.76% Vectren 8.13% 11.91% 3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sempra Energy and Vectren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 Vectren 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sempra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $119.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. Vectren has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given Sempra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than Vectren.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Vectren on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. This segment also sells, distributes, and transports natural gas. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. The company's Sempra South American Utilities segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in electric transmission, distribution, and generation infrastructure facilities. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas transmission pipelines; liquid petroleum gas and ethane systems; electric generation facilities; a natural gas distribution utility; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals, as well as associated storage terminals. The company's Sempra Renewables segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in LNG, and natural gas midstream assets and operations in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts. Its electric transmission system consists of approximately 1,028 circuit miles of 345, 138, and 69 kilovolt lines, and 34 substations; and distribution system comprises 4,543 circuit miles of lower voltage overhead lines and 462 trench miles of conduit containing 2,405 circuit miles of underground distribution cable, as well as 85 distribution substations and 54,919 distribution transformers. The company also provides underground pipeline construction and repair services; and energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects, as well as invests in energy-related opportunities and services. It serves various industries comprising automotive assembly, parts, and accessories; feed, flour, and grain processing; metal castings and plastic products; gypsum products; electrical equipment, metal specialties, and glass and steel finishing; pharmaceutical and nutritional products; gasoline and oil products; ethanol; and coal mining. The company supplies natural gas services to approximately 1,022,000 customers in Indiana and Ohio; and electric services to approximately 145,200 customers in Indiana. Vectren Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

