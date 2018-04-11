Head-To-Head Analysis: TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) versus Its Competitors

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) is one of 14 public companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TPI Composites to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TPI Composites and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00 TPI Composites Competitors 71 359 523 18 2.50

TPI Composites presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 13.58%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPI Composites and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $930.28 million $43.69 million 18.53 TPI Composites Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.48

TPI Composites’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TPI Composites has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites’ peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 4.70% 31.56% 8.14% TPI Composites Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPI Composites beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

